Mishawaka officials remind you to ‘cool your engines’ as students return to school

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - As schools prepare to start back up, city officials in Mishawaka are making sure drivers are prepared.

School City of Mishawaka officials, along with the Mishawaka police and fire departments, held a press conference Monday morning that was focused on back-to-school safety. Officials gave tips for keeping drivers, parents, and students safe.

As a reminder, officials say school zone speed limits will be enforced. Watch for the yellow flashing school zone lights, which means children are present.

“The Mishawaka Police Department is going to have increased enforcement in the morning time and in the afternoon hours as well when school lets out, so we are going to be watching for those drivers to obey those flashing slow down school zone signs,” said Assistant Chief Craig Nowacki.

Officials are also urging you to limit your distractions and put your phone down while driving. It is against the law, but it’s especially important during the school year.

Students with School City of Mishawaka return to class on Wednesday. Our own Tricia Sloma spoke with Superintendent Dr. Theodore Stevens ahead of the first day. To watch her interview click here..

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.