Michiana Unsolved: Mother promises to find son’s killer

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been three years since a Starke County man was brutally murdered, and his killer is still out there.

Nicholas Rudd, 27, was chased down and stabbed to death in July 2020. Now, Michiana Crime Stoppers is releasing new details about that night.

16 News Now spoke with Nicholas’ mother, Michelle Rudd, who made a promise that she’d find her son’s killer.

“He had a wonderful smile,” Michelle said. “That’s the one thing I think about when I think about him.”

Michelle Rudd can only see her son Nick’s smile in photos and dreams now.

“When I did dream about him, it was a wonderful dream and it was so real,” she recalled. “But when I woke up, I realized it was just a dream, and that was hard to realize. I saw him, but when I woke up, I realized he is still gone.”

A 911 call came from a resident in the 100 block of North County Road 1025 East in Knox around 3:30 a.m. on July 30, 2020. The caller said that Nicholas had come to the residence asking for help, and that he was profusely bleeding from his neck.

Sadly, soon after that 911 call was made, Nicholas died from his injuries.

“He was 27 and had so much life ahead of him,” Michelle said. “They robbed his children, they robbed me, and all his family and friends.”

Michiana Crime Stoppers is releasing this photo of the suspect and new details about the investigation.

“Just before that 911 call was made, there was a male subject seen kicking in the door of the home, and it appears that the suspect is armed with a hammer and bladed object,” said Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers. “He gains entry, we see Nick run out. He is being chased, running towards the house where they called 911.”

It’s an image Nicholas’ mother thinks about often.

“Just knowing that you have the person, you see that pic and you know that’s the person who did it, yet you don’t have answers,” Michelle said. “It is beyond frustrating.”

But she’s not giving up on finding who killed her son, and neither are investigators.

“I just keep praying that we will find out who did it,” Michelle said. “It will never take the pain away or erase what happened, but I promised him that I would find out who did this to him, and that is the one last thing I can do for him.”

If your anonymous tip leads to the solving of this case or an arrest, you are eligible for a $2,500 cash reward. You can call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP, or you can always submit a tip online.

