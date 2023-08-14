Medical Moment: The silent symptoms of trauma

(WNDU) - Most of us will have to deal with trauma at some point in our lives.

But trauma does more than affect your mental health; it can also take a toll on your physical well-being. In fact, trauma doesn’t have a timeline and can be triggered years, even decades, after the event.

From something that impacted us all to tragedies that may only happen to a few...

“Trauma’s a really interesting thing where a lot of times we’re trying to bury it and not even consciously,” explained Doctor Jessica Gold, a psychiatrist.

Psychiatrist Jessi Gold says that many times we believe if we push forward, we can overcome its effects.

“We just spent a day dealing with it and then kind of pulled ourselves together and went back and did our thing. And so, sometimes, then we think we’re fine. ‘That obviously didn’t affect me as much as it might have affected someone else,” Dr. Gold said.

And then, a sound, a TV show, a photo, a conversation, and things start to change.

“So, that can look like anxiety; can look like trouble breathing,” Dr. Gold said.

Dr. Gold says a body doesn’t forget.

“That there are things that remind you of the trauma that you feel in your body and don’t know why,” Dr. Gold said.

Maybe it’s a headache for no reason, a stomach ache, muscle tension, a sore neck...

“Sometimes, with therapy, you can start to figure out what it’s related to,” Dr. Gold continued.

Delayed emotional responses can also happen at any time.

“Emotional dysregulation will be what we would call that in fancier terms. But really, that just means, like, ‘I’m angry at people, and I don’t know why, or. I’m irritable, and I don’t know why,’” Dr. Gold finished.

Understanding that trauma has no timeline and that what you’re experiencing is a reaction from the past is the first step to healing in the future.

When someone you know is going through trauma, the best thing to do is be there for them and listen to them.

