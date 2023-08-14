Local artists showcase pieces at 8th annual Rebel Art Fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than one hundred artists from all over Michiana gathered at Potawatomi Park for the 8th annual Rebel Art Fest.

The fest started at noon and went until 8 pm. The venue was set up all throughout Potawatomi Park, adding over 100 booths for local artists to sell their homemade pieces.

There was a wider variety of items that catch the eye, whether it’s pottery, jewelry, customized vinyl discs, and of course some classic paintings as well.

The fest also brought in a full lineup of live music to enjoy while checking out some of the creations. All together, it’s a great way for artists to come out and showcase some of their designs to the public.

“It is kind of just that, wanting to show off the art,” said local artist Skye Funnell of Skye Is The Limit art studios. “If I do all this and stay keeping it all to myself, there’s not much I can do with it. I can’t enjoy it all by myself, art is to be shared and that’s why I’m here to let other people see me and get to meet new people.”

If you missed Rebel Fest this year and still want to get a taste of the local artistry, don’t worry because you can still see many of the artists at next week’s ‘Art Beat festival’ in South Bend.

It will be taking place all-day, Saturday, August 19th.

