Local artist paints mural to encourage kids heading back to school

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For some, school is just around the corner.

And with so many kids starting their first day of high school—it can be nerve-racking.

That’s why Riley High School partnered with a local artist to create a spray-painted mural with words of encouragement.

Brooklyn Davis with “Art by BD” turned what were mundane garage doors into messages of hope and positivity, giving students that pinch of encouragement at such a critical time in their lives.

It’s something Davis says is personal.

“If I would’ve seen this my senior year when I was in a really, really dark place, like this would’ve just motivated me,” Davis said. “‘Oh, ok, I can do this. I can keep going. I am ok. I do matter.’ You know? ‘And then I do want to create this one day. Somebody else is doing this, I can do that,’ you know?”

South Bend Schools’ first day for students is Wednesday, August 16th.

