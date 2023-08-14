Advertise With Us

LaGrange County unveils new digital passport

LaGrange County unveils new digital passport on Aug. 14, 2023.
LaGrange County unveils new digital passport on Aug. 14, 2023.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new point system meant to incentivize support for local businesses in LaGrange County!

The LaGrange County Convention & Visitors Bureau has unveiled a new “mobile passport” which allows visitors to collect points whenever they travel around Shipshewana and the heart of Amish country. The program has over 65 destination options featuring local businesses, and sign-up is free.

Those with the digital pass can redeem collected points at the Visitor’s Bureau in Shipshewana and claim rewards from magnets, leather key rings, food items, coffee mugs, and more.

“Every town and every business in LaGrange County has a unique story to share, and we are pleased and excited to be able to provide a tool that brings together our local businesses and visitors from all over the country,” said Sonya Nash, the Visitors Bureau executive director.

To learn more about the program, click here.

