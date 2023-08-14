Irish defense shifts focus to Navy’s triple option

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now that the preseason AP Top 25 Poll is out, we can now get ready for the regular season because the Fighting Irish sure are.

Head coach Marcus Freeman said that on Saturday, his team completed a roughly 100-play scrimmage, which was won by the offense.

We’re now under two weeks until the Irish take the field in Dublin, Ireland. Freeman gave an update of fall camp from the defensive perspective.

“I think defensively, it’s time to really turn your attention to Navy,” Freeman said. “We’ve been doing normal defensive things that you’ll see for the majority of the year. We have not been doing much Navy-specific defense. So now, your attention will truly turn to defending a triple option and what Navy’s offense will present.”

The Irish will face Navy at Aviva Stadium on Aug. 26. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. right here on WNDU.

Meanwhile, the Countdown to Kickoff season gets underway this upcoming weekend! Our preseason special airs on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m.

