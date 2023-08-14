Indianapolis man arrested in connection with Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 49-year-old Indianapolis man has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in Elkhart.

Adrian McPherson was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon. Over the weekend an Elkhart County judicial officer found probable cause for the arrest and set bond at $100,000.

The shooting happened last Friday, Aug. 11, just before 12:05 p.m. in the 500 block of W. Marion Street. When first responders arrived, they rendered aid to a 42-year-old man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

This case has been forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review of formal criminal charges.

