Illinois man dies after drowning at Warren Dunes State Park

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 38-year-old Illinois man is dead after police say he drowned late Sunday afternoon at Warren Dunes State Park.

First responders were called just after 4:10 p.m. regarding three drowning victims, all from Illinois, who were outside the swim area and were past the buoys.

One of the victims made it out without any medical attention, while another was pulled out by bystanders and taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

A third victim was located in about nine feet of water with help from a drone. A Lake Twp. water rescuer had to remove his life vest and dive down to the bottom of the lake to bring the victim to the surface.

The victim, identified as 38-year-old Luis Sifuentes of Bensenville, Ill., was brought into the rescue boat and was immediately given CPR. Sifuentes was taken to the shore, but unfortunately life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Police say waves were around two to three feet high during the rescue.

“We want to remind people on how dangerous Lake Michigan can be and just a teaspoon of water can cause drowning,” said Chief Shawn Martin of the Baroda-Lake Twp. Police Department in a press release sent to 16 News Now.

First responders cleared the scene at approximately 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.