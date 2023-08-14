Illinois man dies after drowning at Warren Dunes State Park

(WCAX)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 38-year-old Illinois man is dead after police say he drowned late Sunday afternoon at Warren Dunes State Park.

First responders were called just after 4:10 p.m. regarding three drowning victims, all from Illinois, who were outside the swim area and were past the buoys.

One of the victims made it out without any medical attention, while another was pulled out by bystanders and taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

A third victim was located in about nine feet of water with help from a drone. A Lake Twp. water rescuer had to remove his life vest and dive down to the bottom of the lake to bring the victim to the surface.

The victim, identified as 38-year-old Luis Sifuentes of Bensenville, Ill., was brought into the rescue boat and was immediately given CPR. Sifuentes was taken to the shore, but unfortunately life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Police say waves were around two to three feet high during the rescue.

“We want to remind people on how dangerous Lake Michigan can be and just a teaspoon of water can cause drowning,” said Chief Shawn Martin of the Baroda-Lake Twp. Police Department in a press release sent to 16 News Now.

First responders cleared the scene at approximately 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan State Police (MSP) Niles Post troopers were called around 2 a.m. Monday to M-51 near...

Dowagiac man dies after crashing motorcycle in Cass County

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened early Monday morning on M-51 near Maple Lane in Howard Township.

News

2 teens injured after crashing golf cart in Elkhart

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened Sunday afternoon in the Kennedy Manor neighborhood.

News

2 teens injured after crashing golf cart in Elkhart

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Rain percentages increase Monday afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Locally heavy rainfall of 1 inch is likely for some areas north of the Bypass.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

More than a hundred artists from all over Michiana come together for the annual 'Rebel Art...

Artists across Michiana showcase pieces at 8th annual Rebel Art Fair

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
More than 100 artists from all over Michiana came together for the annual Rebel Art Fest at Potawatomi Park on Sunday.

News

Artists showcase their talents at 8th annual Rebel Art Fest

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather: Rain Chances on the Rise Tomorrow, More Hot Weather Next Week

First Alert Weather: Rain Chances on the Rise Tomorrow, More Hot Weather Next Week

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

.

‘Slide the Hill’ in Mishawka returns for extended weekend of fun

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
George Wilson Park was transformed into a mini water park for the annual "Slide the Hill."

Back To School

Brooklyn Davis turned what were mundane garage doors into messages of hope and positivity,...

South Bend artist paints mural to encourage kids heading back to school

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Brooklynn Davis with “Art by BD” turned what were plain, gray garage doors into messages of hope and positivity at Riley High School.