First Alert Forecast: Rain and Storms Continue into Tomorrow Morning, Hot Weather Next Weekend

MONDAY NIGHT: On-and Off rain showers with the occasional thunderstorm are expected for all of Michiana this evening and will continue into our overnight. Rain chances 70%. Low near 60F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A shower or two around the area in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 73F. Wind NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies are expected all day long with warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Morning lows 55F. Highs around 80F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances pop back up on Thursday with a brief system that will exit our region by Friday. We are watching another “heat dome” to move into the eastern U.S. bringing in higher temps and humidity values into the upcoming weekend and next week. A few 90F days are likely for Michiana during this period with heat indexes attempting to reach in the triple digits.

