First Alert Forecast: Rain percentages increase Monday afternoon

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, but a low pressure and attached cold front system will move into the region bringing rain and storm chances for the afternoon and into the evening. High 76F. Rain chances 60%. Winds SE 10-15, gusting to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: A few lingering showers in the morning, drying out in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy conditions remain into the evening. Low 60F. High 75F. Rain chances around 20% in the morning only. Winds N 15-20.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies expected all day long with warmer temps in the afternoon. Low 55F. High 79F. Winds SW 10-15.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances pop back up on Thursday with a brief system that will exit our region by Friday. We are watching another “heat dome” to move into the eastern U.S. bringing in higher temps and humidity values into the late week and weekend and possibly into the end of the month.

