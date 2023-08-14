Dowagiac man dies after crashing motorcycle in Cass County

Michigan State Police (MSP) Niles Post troopers were called around 2 a.m. Monday to M-51 near...
Michigan State Police (MSP) Niles Post troopers were called around 2 a.m. Monday to M-51 near Maple Lane in Howard Township on an iPhone crash alert. When they arrived, they found the motorcycle and its lone rider, who was pronounced dead at the scene.(Michigan State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 43-year-old Dowagiac man is dead after police say he crashed his motorcycle early Monday morning in Cass County.

Michigan State Police (MSP) Niles Post troopers were called around 2 a.m. to M-51 near Maple Lane in Howard Township on an iPhone crash alert. When they arrived, they found the motorcycle and its lone rider, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSP says the man, who has yet to be identified, was traveling north on M-51 towards Dowagiac when he veered off the roadway, lost control, and hit an embankment. Police believe he was then thrown from the motorcycle upon impact.

The crash remains under investigation, as police are still working to determine what caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway. According to police, it did not appear the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in it.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois man dies after drowning at Warren Dunes State Park

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Luis Sifuentes of Bensenville, Ill.

News

2 teens injured after crashing golf cart in Elkhart

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened Sunday afternoon in the Kennedy Manor neighborhood.

News

2 teens injured after crashing golf cart in Elkhart

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Rain percentages increase Monday afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Locally heavy rainfall of 1 inch is likely for some areas north of the Bypass.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

More than a hundred artists from all over Michiana come together for the annual 'Rebel Art...

Artists across Michiana showcase pieces at 8th annual Rebel Art Fair

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
More than 100 artists from all over Michiana came together for the annual Rebel Art Fest at Potawatomi Park on Sunday.

News

Artists showcase their talents at 8th annual Rebel Art Fest

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather: Rain Chances on the Rise Tomorrow, More Hot Weather Next Week

First Alert Weather: Rain Chances on the Rise Tomorrow, More Hot Weather Next Week

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

.

‘Slide the Hill’ in Mishawka returns for extended weekend of fun

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
George Wilson Park was transformed into a mini water park for the annual "Slide the Hill."

Back To School

Brooklyn Davis turned what were mundane garage doors into messages of hope and positivity,...

South Bend artist paints mural to encourage kids heading back to school

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Brooklynn Davis with “Art by BD” turned what were plain, gray garage doors into messages of hope and positivity at Riley High School.