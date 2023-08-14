Dowagiac man dies after crashing motorcycle in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 43-year-old Dowagiac man is dead after police say he crashed his motorcycle early Monday morning in Cass County.

Michigan State Police (MSP) Niles Post troopers were called around 2 a.m. to M-51 near Maple Lane in Howard Township on an iPhone crash alert. When they arrived, they found the motorcycle and its lone rider, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSP says the man, who has yet to be identified, was traveling north on M-51 towards Dowagiac when he veered off the roadway, lost control, and hit an embankment. Police believe he was then thrown from the motorcycle upon impact.

The crash remains under investigation, as police are still working to determine what caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway. According to police, it did not appear the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in it.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.