Camera-mounted ‘StreetScan’ scooters checking South Bend sidewalks

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend has hired an outside firm because that firm is “quick to judge.”

A company called StreetScan is currently using cameras mounted on scooters to examine every inch of South Bend’s 700-plus miles of sidewalks.

The data will be crunched to determine which sidewalks are in the best and worst shape. About 20% of the city’s sidewalks have been examined thus far.

“In the past, it’s been a very laborious task to go assess the conditions of our sidewalks in the city; sending out people, teams of people just to go out; interns, often times, to walk sidewalks throughout the city and categorize how they’re doing,” explained Mayor James Mueller, D-South Bend.

“We are going around examining sidewalks in your town, looking for like what we can _________, defects like a tree root will push up a panel, or there will be a crack, or in some cases, a sidewalk has a crumbling or missing panel, what we call a surface distress where something might have grown over it,” said Dave Voigtsberger, of StreetScan.

The is the city’s first comprehensive inventory of sidewalk conditions. The firm has already scanned South Bend’s streets.

When the sidewalks are done, it will scan the alleys.

