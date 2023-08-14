Black mold, cockroaches and mushrooms found inside Miami Hills Apartments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents describe the living conditions as inhumane and believe these issues have been going on for so long because they do not have the means or financial backing to stand up for themselves.

Those issues include black mold, mushrooms growing out of the mold, lack of heat in the winter, no air conditioning in the summer, cockroaches, and rat infestations, among other issues.

Tenants say they are fed up with unfulfilled requests to management, as issues are compounding, and repairs are few and far between.

“Mold, mushrooms growing from the mold,” said Kelly Jones, a resident at Miami Hills Apartments. “Leaks, everywhere, they either don’t fix or they can’t get to them because they are inside the concrete, and they can’t bust an entire concrete wall out without damaging the structure.”

A resident who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation says the condition of her apartment is unfit for humans to live in.

“I was six months pregnant, and I had mold infested all throughout my bathroom and kitchen. All they did was paint over the mold and put up new drywall. I still got mold in my bathroom; I keep telling them that water is coming up from the floorboards, causing the mold, and they don’t want to do nothing about it. They keep saying that the toilet is leaking, saying they’ll fix it, but I still have water coming up from my floorboards.”

Asking her if management handled the issues, she said, “They painted over it and put new drywall up. I still got mold in my apartment. You can still hear the water leaking in the walls; they don’t care, like they won’t fix it. I’ve had work order on top of work order on top of work order for them to come fix it, and they don’t do nothing about it. The water comes from upstairs, and it just, I don’t know; my apartment is a wishing well, I guess.”

Those who live there describe a stench in the air when they walk inside these concrete buildings, coupled with rising humidity as they climb the steps to higher levels.

“The roof has so many holes in it,” Jones said. “My daughter’s ex-boyfriend was up on the roof, helping remove the old air conditioning systems, and he said most of the roofs out here are like sponges; they’re ready to cave.”

Then there’s the issue of the rats and bugs.

“There’s a lot of mice,” Jones said. “A lot of residents have problems with roaches. Doesn’t matter how clean you are; I know several residents that have complained about bedbugs, and they (management) don’t do anything. When they do have the bug people out, they come out once every two to three months; it takes every other week for months to take care of a bug problem. You have to stay on it to stop the problem.”

Those living here say they only see one course of action to deal with these issues.

“The Walls have so much moisture and mold in them, a lot of black mold, which is toxic,” Jones said. “The mouse problem, of course, the electrical problems, the plumbing problems they have; it needs to be torn down completely. Voucher everybody out and tear it down. This place is done.”

16 New Now reached out to Miami Hills ownership, and they say they work with third-party management, which handles the maintenance of these units, but added that they would be visiting the facility personally to resolve these issues.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.