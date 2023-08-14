Berrien County Youth Fair underway

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to go on a summer safari, look no further than the Berrien County Youth Fair!

Happening at the Berrien County Youth Fairgrounds, attendees can watch animal judging from horses and goats to rabbits and cats. Then, hit the grandstands at 7 p.m. for the regional tractor pull!

The fair lasts until Saturday, Aug. 19.

Adult tickets are $8. Kids, seniors, and military tickets are $5.

Gates are open until 10 p.m., so you have the whole day to check out the food, animals, and fun.

