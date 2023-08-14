Benton Township police release surveillance images of homicide suspects

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Township Police Department has released surveillance images of three people who are wanted for questioning regarding a homicide investigation at the Berrien Homes apartment complex.

Police were called around 12:45 a.m. back on Aug.6 to the 1700 block of Crystal Court for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old Benton Harbor woman lying in the hallway of the second floor, suffering from several gunshot wounds to her chest.

Medics on scene began to perform life-saving measures on the woman, but she died shortly after arriving to the hospital. The victim has yet to be identified.

On Monday afternoon, the Benton Township Police Department released surveillance images of the suspects. While police admit the quality of the photos is not great, they are hoping you can recognize clothing and or other features of these suspects and come forward with identifications.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Benton Township Police Department at 269-925-1135, Crime Stoppers at (574)288-STOP or via the Benton Township Police Department’s Facebook page.

You can also submit a tip online to Michiana Crime Stoppers.

(Benton Township Police Department)

