Artist paints words of inspiration on walls of Riley High School

By Alex Almanza
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) — Some may consider high school as one of the most influential parts of a young adult’s life, yet it can be a scary or nerve-racking cultural adjustment for a newcomer. But as one local artist proves, sometimes simple words of encouragement go a long way.

Riley High School commissioned local artist Brooklyn Davis with “ArtByBd” to create a more welcoming and inspiring environment. Through the use of spray paint, Davis has transformed mundane walls with words of encouragement.

“The moment that I’ve seen her draft, it spoke volumes to me,” said principal Shawn Henderson. “It became a very emotional moment for me.”

Davis knows how important it is to have that glimmer of hope. That’s because art was her inspiration in high school.

“Art didn’t become prominent in my life until my senior year of high school,” Davis said. “I injured myself playing basketball, so I couldn’t play basketball anymore. And my art teacher, Ms. Morris, she motivated me to just put more time and energy into art, and I just put all my focus into that, and it got me out of a really dark place.”

Then, during her freshman year of college, Davis began to sell her artwork. It’s now her full-time job.

“If I could have anything come from this mural, it would be a student who is on the verge of quitting, who’s on the verge of giving up. They walk by this, read these messages and it turns them around,” Davis said.

Her inspiring journey and words of positivity now quietly echo throughout the walls of Riley. Just as Davis wields her brush and can of spray paint to transform her once blank canvas, so too can students embrace their own tools to paint their future.

“In the beginning was the word, and the word was God, and the word became life,” Henderson exclaimed. “And so that’s the thing that we want, is that this word to be life. We want it to be an everyday reminder. For our students just to continue to believe, continue to work hard, continue to grind, and to never give up.”

To find more information about ArtByBD, you can visit her Instagram page here.

