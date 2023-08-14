Advertise With Us

Amber Alert canceled after 3 missing Indianapolis children found safe

Dalilah Sanders (left) Daiton Dempsey (center) and Dylan Dempsey (right)
Dalilah Sanders (left) Daiton Dempsey (center) and Dylan Dempsey (right)(Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Amber Alert for three missing children out of Indianapolis has been canceled. According to WTHR in Indianapolis, IMPD confirms all three children were located safely.

A statewide search was underway for Dylan Dempsey, 8, Daiton Dempsey, 4, and Dalilah Sanders, 3, on Monday afternoon.

Dylan was described as 4′2″, 55 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Champion t-shirt. Daiton is 3′11″, 42 lbs., and has black hair with brown eyes; he was last seen wearing a graphic t-shirt. Dalilah is 2′10″, 30 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black t-shirt.

Kevin Lamar Dempsey, 39.
Kevin Lamar Dempsey, 39.(WNDU)

The suspect, Kevin Lamar Dempsey, is a 39-year-old Black male, 6′1″, 165 lbs., and has black hair with brown eyes. He was seen driving a red 2014 Ford Mustang Convertible with Indiana plate KEVIN5.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541 or 911.

