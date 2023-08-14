2nd Chance Pet: Stella

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Normally, we feature dogs and cats on 2nd Chance, but we changed things up a bit for this week. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a rabbit named Stella!

Stella is only about a year old. Stanton says she is an absolute sweetheart who loves to snuggle!

To see if Stella is a good fit for your home, watch the video above! Stanton also told us what you should expect if you plan on owning a rabbit.

If you want to adopt Stella or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or just stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, head to humanesocietystjc.org.

