2 teens injured after crashing golf cart in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two teenage girls were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after police say one of them crashed a golf cart in Elkhart.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the Kennedy Manor neighborhood. Police say the golf cart, which was driven by a 14-year-old girl, was traveling southwest on Via Giovanni at a high rate of speed — too fast to safely make a right turn onto Via Pisa.

That’s when the golf cart overturned, injuring the teens. The driver was taken to the hospital with a head injury, while another 14-year-old suffered an abrasion to her leg. Neither injury was life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation. Police say law enforcement action is pending.

