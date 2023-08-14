2 arrested after SWAT standoff in Mishawaka

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested in Mishawaka on Monday after police say a man barricaded himself inside a house.

The SWAT team was eventually called to the 800 block of Sarah Street. Police say the man, who was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant, refused to leave the home.

The man was eventually taken into custody. Police say a woman was also arrested due to her involvement with the man being barricaded.

Police have not released their names. There are currently no formal charges at this time.

The scene was cleared sometime early Monday afternoon.

