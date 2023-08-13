Wizarding game comes to life at Newton Park

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Teams from all around the country are at Newton Park in Lakeville this weekend to compete in the Harry Potter-inspired Quadball North Division Championship.

Six teams from Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Rochester, N.Y., and Toronto had their broom sticks ready for Saturday’s set of games.

The tournament is hosted by Major League Quadball, an amateur league that hosts different events and tournaments throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Although the games can get competitive at times, Quadball helps create a sense of community for the players.

“People are really committed to it,” said Cody Narveson, who plays for the Minneapolis Monarchs. “They end up being lifelong, really tight friends. Having a team to see multiple times a week, travel with on the weekends, work out with, everything in between — especially now that I’m way out of college and in my adult life — having that support system and social circle to fall back on has been huge. I love it a lot.”

The tournament will conclude Sunday. The winning team secures a spot in the Quadball Finals happening in a couple of weeks in Des Moines, Iowa.

