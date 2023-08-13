Advertise With Us

Willie Weeks Memorial Classic Car & Truck Show returns to Elkhart

Hundreds of cars came out to the Moose Lodge in Elkhart for the 2nd annual Willie Weeks...
Hundreds of cars came out to the Moose Lodge in Elkhart for the 2nd annual Willie Weeks Memorial Classic Car & Truck Show.(16 News Now)
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Classic cars and community service come together in Elkhart at the 2nd annual Willie Weeks Memorial Classic Car & Truck Show.

Taking place at the Moose Lodge, over 100 classic and custom car owners came out to compete for prizes like best in show and fan Favorite.

The event, named after Navy Veteran Willie Weeks, raises money for the local VFW and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Weeks was an avid car show participant during his life, and the car-loving community knew him as “The Guy with the Red Truck.”

“Ronald McDonald House Charities is close to Helen’s heart and mine,” said Margarita Barker, a friend of the Weeks family and event organizer. “I had a cousin; we had stayed at Ronald McDonald House at the time, and this was a long time ago, and they do wonderful things for families.”

Asked what Willie would say if he saw how many cars came out to an event in his honor, his wife, Helen, said, “All his and friends and everything; he would be happy.”

Last year, the event raised more than $1,000 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital and is expected to raise even more money this year.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Mary Yoder is being detained on a 48-hour hold that started Tuesday while...
LaPorte woman pleads guilty in connection with child’s neglect, death
Jason Cichowicz
St. Joseph County judge suspended for improper use of client’s money
Perseid meteor shower at Dr. TK Lawless Park on Aug. 12, 2023.
Dr. TK Lawless Park open all night for Perseid meteor shower viewing
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby

Latest News

Freeman gives update on fall camp as ND’s season opener approaches
South Bend Community School Corporation hosts Back-to-School Bash for families
Wizarding game comes to life at Newton Park
Wizarding game comes to life at Newton Park