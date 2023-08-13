Willie Weeks Memorial Classic Car & Truck Show returns to Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Classic cars and community service come together in Elkhart at the 2nd annual Willie Weeks Memorial Classic Car & Truck Show.

Taking place at the Moose Lodge, over 100 classic and custom car owners came out to compete for prizes like best in show and fan Favorite.

The event, named after Navy Veteran Willie Weeks, raises money for the local VFW and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Weeks was an avid car show participant during his life, and the car-loving community knew him as “The Guy with the Red Truck.”

“Ronald McDonald House Charities is close to Helen’s heart and mine,” said Margarita Barker, a friend of the Weeks family and event organizer. “I had a cousin; we had stayed at Ronald McDonald House at the time, and this was a long time ago, and they do wonderful things for families.”

Asked what Willie would say if he saw how many cars came out to an event in his honor, his wife, Helen, said, “All his and friends and everything; he would be happy.”

Last year, the event raised more than $1,000 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital and is expected to raise even more money this year.

