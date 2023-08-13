South Bend Cubs give back to community with Michiana Music Festival

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Usually at Four Winds Field, you hear cheering from the crowd or the crack of the bat.

But on Saturday, all you could hear was the live music coming from the Michiana Music Festival.

Four Winds Field has been host to many concerts throughout the years, but the Michiana Music Festival is a little different because it was also a fundraising opportunity for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana.

The gates opened at 6 p.m. with plenty of people ready to jam out to some country, pop, and more! There were both national and local artists like Ryan Cabrera, Brad Fischetti of LFO, and the local legend “The 1985″ for the night cap. Smash Mouth was the original headliner, but the pop-rock group had to pull out of the festival a month ago “due to circumstances beyond the promoter’s control.”

The field was set up with a stage and seating area to get that up-close experience. And of course, there was room for dancing.

It was a fun night and a great way to get the community out and involved.

”This was kind of a two-week period where we realized the team would be on the road,” said Joe Hart, president of the South Bend Cubs. “August is the best time of year before kids go back to school, so let’s come up with a unique idea. And that’s what we got today. We’re looking forward to giving people a place to come and hang out and enjoy. And a part of the proceeds are being donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Michiana. So, it’s a great way to give back as well.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities’ next big fundraiser is called ‘McDazzle’, featuring kilts for kids in October.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

