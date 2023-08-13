Advertise With Us

Pilot, passenger dead after plane crashes in North Carolina lake

North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - The pilot and the passenger of a small aircraft died after their plane crashed into a lake, according to authorities.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m. near Selkirk Drive.

Officials say shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel Amphibious Plane hit powerlines and crashed into the lake.

Around 18,000 customers were without power in Caldwell and Catawba counties shortly after the crash, according to a Duke Energy outage map.

Both pilot and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Mary Yoder is being detained on a 48-hour hold that started Tuesday while...
LaPorte woman pleads guilty in connection with child’s neglect, death
Jason Cichowicz
St. Joseph County judge suspended for improper use of client’s money
Perseid meteor shower at Dr. TK Lawless Park on Aug. 12, 2023.
Dr. TK Lawless Park open all night for Perseid meteor shower viewing
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Rain Chances on the Rise Tomorrow, More Hot Weather Next Week
First Alert Weather: Rain Chances on the Rise Tomorrow, More Hot Weather Next Week
First Alert Weather: Rain Chances on the Rise Tomorrow, More Hot Weather Next Week
First Alert Weather: Rain Chances on the Rise Tomorrow, More Hot Weather Next Week
Willie Weeks Memorial Classic Car Show
Willie Weeks Classic Car Show
A 13-year-old North Dakota boy has survived a fall of nearly 100 feet at the North Rim of the...
North Dakota teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Don’t expect quick fixes in ‘red-teaming’ of AI models. Security was an afterthought