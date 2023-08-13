Notre Dame TE Kevin Bauman to miss 2nd straight season with ACL injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With Notre Dame two weeks away from its season opener in Ireland against Navy, we’re starting to get some more of the nitty-gritty information on the gridiron.

That unfortunately includes injury news.

This weekend, head coach Marcus Freeman confirmed to media members that tight end Kevin Bauman will miss the upcoming season with a partially torn ACL.

It’s awful luck, as Bauman missed the previous season with a torn ACL as well.

As the team moves on from second round NFL draft pick Michael Mayer holding the tight end position down, the Irish now have just two tight ends who registered a catch last season: Mitchell Evans and Holden Staes.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.