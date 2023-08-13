Irish women’s soccer defeats Valparaiso 5-0 in final preseason exhibition

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s soccer team held a tune-up match on Saturday against in-state opponent Valparaiso.

The Irish worked out the kinks one last time before they start the season in the 5-0 win at Alumni Stadium. Earlier this week, the team defeated Virginia 3-1 in another preseason exhibition in Traverse City, Mich.

Last year, the team made it all the way to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament before bowing out.

The Irish start the 2023 season at home this Thursday against Milwaukee. Keep in mind, admission is free for all home regular season matches.

For a full look at Notre Dame’s schedule, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.