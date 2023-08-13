Irish women’s soccer defeats Valparaiso 5-0 in final preseason exhibition

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s soccer team held a tune-up match on Saturday against in-state opponent Valparaiso.

The Irish worked out the kinks one last time before they start the season in the 5-0 win at Alumni Stadium. Earlier this week, the team defeated Virginia 3-1 in another preseason exhibition in Traverse City, Mich.

Last year, the team made it all the way to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament before bowing out.

The Irish start the 2023 season at home this Thursday against Milwaukee. Keep in mind, admission is free for all home regular season matches.

For a full look at Notre Dame’s schedule, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame TE Kevin Bauman to miss 2nd straight season with ACL injury

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
As the team moves on from second round NFL draft pick Michael Mayer holding the tight end position down, the Irish now have just two tight ends who registered a catch last season: Mitchell Evans and Holden Staes.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talked with the media where the team stands now compared...

Freeman gives update on fall camp as ND’s season opener approaches

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talked with the about media where the team stands now compared to the start of fall camp a few weeks ago and what he’s learned about the guys through the latest set of practices.

Notre Dame

Starting to Catch On: Irish wideouts build rapport with new QB

Updated: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Despite the lack of proven production from the receiver room, the optimism couldn't be higher among this year's Irish pass catchers.

Notre Dame

New coordinator Marty Biagi transitioning to ND special teams unit

Updated: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Replacing a special teams mastermind like Brian Mason is no easy task, but Marty Biagi has the confidence of the players in the unit.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Gino Guidugli and Sam Hartman

Guidugli gives Hartman praise for QB room’s summer accomplishments

Updated: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Both the starting quarterback and quarterbacks coach are new to the Notre Dame program, but the position group is getting by just fine with the experience they bring to it.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime is tackled by Marshall defensive back Steven Gilmore...

Notre Dame RB Audric Estimé named to Doak Walker Award watch list

Updated: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Nobody from Notre Dame has ever won the award since its inception in 1990.

Notre Dame

ND’s potential backup QBs discuss approach during fall camp

Updated: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The options are sophomore Steve Angeli or freshman Kenny Minchey.

Notre Dame

Sam Hartman named to Davey O’Brien Award watch list

Updated: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The award has never been won by a Notre Dame quarterback.

Notre Dame

Last Line of Defense: Irish safeties return lots of experience

Updated: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Josh Bode
The Irish looked to the transfer portal this off-season to help fill out their safety position, and they say the increased competition is bringing the best out of everybody.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football ranked No. 13 in preseason coaches poll

Updated: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The Irish will certainly get their fair share of chances to prove themselves and improve that ranking, as they will face three teams who are currently ranked in the coaches top 10.