Gabriela Ruffels wins Four Winds Invitational

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Four Winds Invitational at South Bend Country Club wrapped up Saturday afternoon.

Gabriela Ruffels held the lead coming into the day, and another strong day of play secured the overall victory as she finished the three-day tournament with a score of 12 under par.

With the win, the 23-year-old Australian all but secures her spot as a top 10 finisher on the Epson Tour, which will qualify her for the LPGA.

Here’s a look at the top five finishers. For a full look at the final leaderboard, click here.

1. Gabriela Ruffels (Melbourne, Australia) 204 (-12) 70-65-69

T2. Katherine Smith (Detroit Lakes, Minn.) 207 (-9) 68-70-69

T2. Becca Huffer (Denver, Colo.) 207 (-9) 69-68-70

T4. Laura Wearn (Charlotte, N.C.) 208 (-8) 68-70-70

T4. Agathe Laisne (Paris, France) 208 (-8) 68-69-71

