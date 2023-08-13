Freeman gives update on fall camp as ND’s season opener approaches

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Believe it or not, we’re only two weekends away from the start of Notre Dame’s football season.

The Fighting Irish held a scrimmage Saturday morning. Afterwards, head coach Marcus Freeman gave an update on the program.

Freeman talked with the media about where the team stands now compared to the start of fall camp a few weeks ago and what he’s learned about the guys through the latest set of practices.

“It’s a physical bunch,” Freeman said. “It is a competitive, physical, passionate bunch that we are still pushing to reach its full potential. I constantly tell them that’s the challenge that we have to focus on is everyday continuing to improve to reach our full potential. The result of that is result of that.

“I said today, like, ‘I know it’s a jersey of scrimmage. Why are we playing it? Why are we on the jersey scrimmage?’” he continued. “It’s to get the blue jerseys, but earning the blue jersey is a result of winning the interval, is what we say, right? And that’s got to be the focus.Don’t worry about blue jerseys and all those different things. Focus on doing your job on the very first play where we got the effort and attitude that we demand. And so, that’s kind of what I’m just pushing his team to continue to focus.”

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

