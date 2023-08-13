Dowagiac man injured in Cass County crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac man is recovering from his injuries after another driver failed to stop at a stop sign in Cass County Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of M-62 and Indian Lake Road in Silver Creek Township.

Police say the Granger man was heading north on Indian Lake Road when he didn’t come to a stop. He entered the intersection and crashed into a vehicle, driven by a 63-year-old Dowagiac man, that was heading east on M-62, forcing it off the roadway.

The Dowagiac man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The extent of his injuries is unclear. The Granger man was treated at the scene for his injuries, which are also unclear.

The crash remains under investigation.

