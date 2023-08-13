86-year-old Michiana man takes ride of a lifetime

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WNDU) - An 86-year-old resident at Cedarhurst of Edison Lakes in Mishawaka is checking an item off his bucket list.

Michael Stephen took a helicopter ride over South Haven on Saturday with his son and a few of his friends. Michael told 16 News Now earlier this week that it’s been a bucket list item for him.

Michael’s wish was made possible by a new program from Cedarhurst Senior Living. The staff says they hope to make more wishes come true in the future!

To learn more about the senior living facility, click here.

