South Bend Airport hosts 5th annual Aviation Education Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend International Airport hosted its fifth annual Aviation Education Day on Saturday, educating the community on all things aviation.

When people think about airports and planes, they likely don’t think about all of the day-to-day behind the scenes operations that are necessary to run them, as well as just how much goes into flying a plane.

That’s why SBN allowed the public to enjoy the free Aviation Education Day event at the airport, getting up close and personal with aircrafts, ice trucks, drones, and more.

“It’s one day every summer that we open up the airport to the public to allow them to come in and see all of the different aspects of aviation beyond just being a pilot and flying through one of the airlines,” said Austin Dinzic, the event’s coordinator. “It’s a great day to come out and learn about everything that goes on in aviation.”

