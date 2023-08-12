South Bend Airport hosts 5th annual Aviation Education Day

By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend International Airport hosted its fifth annual Aviation Education Day on Saturday, educating the community on all things aviation.

When people think about airports and planes, they likely don’t think about all of the day-to-day behind the scenes operations that are necessary to run them, as well as just how much goes into flying a plane.

That’s why SBN allowed the public to enjoy the free Aviation Education Day event at the airport, getting up close and personal with aircrafts, ice trucks, drones, and more.

“It’s one day every summer that we open up the airport to the public to allow them to come in and see all of the different aspects of aviation beyond just being a pilot and flying through one of the airlines,” said Austin Dinzic, the event’s coordinator. “It’s a great day to come out and learn about everything that goes on in aviation.”

For more information on SBN, including upcoming events, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SB Back to School Bash

South Bend Community School Corporation hosts Back-to-School Bash for families

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Samantha Albert
SBCSC hosts its annual back-to-school bash, handing out clear backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, and more.

News

Prizes for car owners included the best car in show, best truck in show, and fan favorite car.

Coffee and Cars take over Eddy Street Commons

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
From 9 a.m. to noon, the community was welcome to come check out the cars, have a cup of joe, and talk shop.

Events

Ninja Golf in Granger celebrates 5 years

Ninja Golf in Granger celebrating 5-year anniversary with community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Ninja Golf is celebrating its fifth anniversary all day Saturday!

News

South Bend Airport hosts 5th annual Aviation Education Day

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Ninja Golf in Granger - Laser Maze

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Ninja Golf in Granger - Samantha Albert gives it a try!

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Before construction of the now Four Winds Field, their was some debate on how the project would...

WNDU Vault: Four Winds Field tax debate

Updated: 4 hours ago

Pets

If you want to adopt Astro or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122.

2nd Chance Pet: Astro

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to adopt Astro or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122.

News

If you want to adopt Astro or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122.

2nd Chance Pet: Astro

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Cable subscribers had a chance to share some of their concerns during an open forum.

WNDU Vault: Cable subscribers share concerns

Updated: 6 hours ago