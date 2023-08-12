Advertise With Us

Ninja Golf in Granger celebrating its 5-year anniversary with the community!

Ninja Golf in Granger celebrates 5 years
Ninja Golf in Granger celebrates 5 years(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Ninja Golf is inviting the community to come celebrate their five-year anniversary with them!

They’re going to have balloon art, live music, food trucks, and more.

Those visiting can play some mini golf on the unique Japanese Gardens inspired course, enjoy some yummy Japanese treats available for purchase, and take in all that Ninja Golf has to offer. Including, its Ninja Laser Maze, karaoke, and more.

“It’s Saturday, it’s usually the busiest day of the year, but it’s just extremely special to celebrate five years. Just, we’re open from noon to ten, you can come to play with your family, enjoy the activities that we had planned, relax, try to enjoy the day, enjoy your family, knowing that every moment is special that you spend with them, and that we appreciate your visits,” says Ninja Golf owner, John Miller.

There will be a firework show starting at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, including hours of operation, click here.

