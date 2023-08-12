First Alert Weather: Weekend Forecast Looking Great!

SATURDAY: Morning clouds with scattered showers and T-showers around. Any showers will end by early afternoon with clouds breaking. High 81F. Wind WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies will provide great viewing of the Perseid meteor shower. Low near 62F. Wind W at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny start with clouds increasing late in the day. High 83F. Wind variable at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain chances slowly increase as the weekend ends. Low 63F.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The weekend forecast is looking great after the rain ends Saturday morning, with near average temperatures and on and off clouds. The next good rain chance will be on Monday with another passing system. Some storms are expected, though severe weather is not likely at this time. Temperatures will remain at or below the average for next week.

