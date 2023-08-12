Eddy Street Coffee and Cars to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The sounds of American Muscle Cars filled the air at Eddy Street Commons for the annual Coffee and Cars event.

From 9 a.m. to noon, the community was welcome to come check out the cars, have a cup of joe, and talk shop.

There were also activities for the kids, like a mobile arcade park, face painting, and arts and crafts.

Prizes for car owners included the best car in show, best truck in show, and fan favorite car.

“Eddy Street Commons does a coffee and cars event every year,” said Eric Bowlin, Chief Coordinator for Special Events at Eddy Street Commons. “This is the time of year that we do the classic car show; we do all sorts of events throughout the year. Today, we had about 90 cars here, and mother nature served us up some liquid sunshine, and we had to pull the plug a little bit early, but everyone had a wonderful time.”

The next event on Eddy Street is their Safe Halloween Trick-or-Treat event, where 55,000 pieces of candy will be served to the kids. That event is on October 24th from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

