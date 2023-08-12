Advertise With Us

2nd Chance Pet: Astro

If you want to adopt Astro or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cheryl Hunt from the Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Astro!

To find out if Astro is the right fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Astro or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can just stop by the shelter at 4636 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

