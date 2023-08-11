Advertise With Us

‘Your mind wanders’: Passenger recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin depressurized, a passenger said.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Passengers on a flight shared their terrifying experience after the plane reportedly dropped thousands of feet in a matter of minutes.

During the flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Gainesville, Florida, oxygen masks dropped down to passengers after one traveler said the cabin depressurized.

“We started to descend really fast, and once we were breathing, you started to smell this burning smell, so that’s when I got really nervous,” Harrison Hove said.

Hove said the plane, American Airlines Flight 5916, descended 15,000 feet in three minutes.

“The initial moments were really scary, really freaky because your mind wanders and you have a void of information,” Hove said.

He said that while the situation was scary, the flight crew handled the incident well and got the plane on the ground safely.

American Airlines said the plane did not need to declare an emergency upon landing and taxied to the gate under its own power. Nobody was injured during the incident.

The airline said 50 passengers and three crew members were aboard the plane.

