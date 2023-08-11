WNDU designer Paige Linback recognized for Cass County honor coin design

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Cass County honors one of their own and, it just so happens, one of our own as well.

WNDU designer Paige Linback was selected as the winner of Cass County’s honor coin contest in July, and today, they honored her impressive work with a ceremony at their commissioners’ meeting.

The coin, which will be used to honor distinguished community members, highlights the County Courthouse and eight stars representing the eight County Commissioners.

Linback says she chose the design of the Courthouse because it represents the heart of the county.

“It’s an honor. I’m a resident of Cass County; I’ve been for most of my life,” said Paige Linback, designer for WNDU. “I’ve been in 4H, I’ve done Ms. Edwardsburg, and I’m part of Cass Area Artists, so I’ve been deeply involved with Cass County, and so, this was just an honor to be able to actually be a part of this contest.”

Cass County Commissioners say they based the idea on Military Challenge Coins.

“I came up with the idea because I did 25 years in the military, and challenge coins are a big deal,” said Jeremiah Justin Jones, Chair of the Board of Commissioners for Cass County. We’d rather get an “attaboy” than a raise or a promotion; just something to recognize.”

Paige was gifted the first mint of the Cass County honor coin at today’s ceremony.

From all your WNDU coworkers, congratulations, Paige, and keep up the great work!

