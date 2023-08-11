Vintage cars, trucks, tractors to be on display Saturday at Newton Park

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a “powerful” start to your weekend, consider checking out the “Power Show” at Newton Park in Lakeville!

Anything with an engine will be on display on Saturday, and the vehicles will compete in various categories.

Spectators get in free, and kids can hop in the bounce house or play carnival games.

“The people I know for sure that are coming… we already have confirmed two or three different style tractors, a certain type of dump truck,” said Nikki Huff with Newton Park. “We’ve got some vintage cars; we have some muscle cars coming. I’m expecting a good turnout and variety.”

Vehicle registration runs from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Gates open to spectators at 9 a.m., with show time and activities taking place until 4 p.m. Awards will be announced at 3:30 p.m.

Pre-registration is $20 per vehicle online (click here). Registration at the gate is $25. Additional add-ons are $5 and will be paid upon arrival at gate.

For more information, head to Newton Park’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.