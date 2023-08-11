Starting to Catch On: Irish wideouts build rapport with new QB

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last year, the Notre Dame football team had an NFL-ready pass catcher in Michael Mayer, but they didn’t quite have an NFL-ready quarterback.

This year, the script is flipped.

Notre Dame brought in quarterback Sam Hartman from the transfer portal. He’s a sixth-tear veteran and the second-leading passer in ACC history with 12,967 passing yards.

Hartman’s new receiving corps is not quite as accomplished.

The Irish don’t return a single receiver who gained more than 400 yards last season, Chris Tyree is new to the room after making the switch from running back, and six of the team’s wideouts are true freshmen who are just now getting their first taste of college ball.

But overall, this receiver room said having an experienced QB is helping to whip them into shape sooner than later.

“We’ve had our ups and downs throughout camp,” Tyree said. “You know that’s going to come no matter what. Having somebody with that kind of experience and that kind of confidence in himself and his teammates has been really helpful for us.”

“Sam has brought a maturity to our offense and to our team,” said Irish wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey. “He’s won a lot, played in some big games, so there’s a level of responsibility. They don’t want to let Sam down.”

“Someone like Sam, he’s not afraid to approach anybody,” said wide receiver Jayden Thomas. “Not afraid to tell you what to do, not afraid to say that he’s wrong or you’re wrong. So, it’s definitely great to have a guy like that.”

Despite the lack of proven production from the receiver room, the optimism couldn’t be higher among this year’s Irish pass catchers.

“I definitely think we’re just a bunch of dogs in the room this year,” Thomas said. “I’m really excited, I know the boys are excited. Young guys, talented. I think this is probably one of the most talented wide receiver groups I’ve ever been a part of, and Notre Dame has ever had.”

“They’re all competitive,” Stuckey said. “They’re all accountable to each other, they all pick each other up. I think that’s huge in having belief that we can do the things that we want to do this year. In my past, the stronger the love, the better the group, and I think we have something special right now. It’s a special place to be, a special time to be here right now, and I think these guys are going to exemplify that throughout this season.”

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

