Stacked schedule set to test Penn

The Penn Kingsman are preparing for a difficult regular season football schedule.
By Matt Loch
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Kingsman football team is off on another journey, now it’s in 21st season being led by head coach Cory Yeoman. This year’s team is hoping to continue the success Penn athletic department had in the spring, and bring a state championship back to Mishawaka.

To do that, they’ve stacked their 2023 schedule. Penn will face the defending state champion in 5A to start their season, and another local 5A powerhouse the next week. That doesn’t include a much improved NIC schedule as well.

The team talked about the upcoming schedule, and what it’ll do to prepare them for a 6A state championship run.

“When you start out with Valparaiso, Mishawaka and Cathedral that’s only going to set you up for success,” said senior Jake Balis. “We got into a 6A state playoff pool and that just gives us ultimate motivation for the rest of the season.”

“It just hypes us up even more, like we’re here for it,” added fellow senior Vincent Horner. “We’d rather have strength in schedule than not a very strong schedule, you know?”

