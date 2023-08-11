Stacked schedule set to test Penn football in 2023

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Kingsmen football team is off on another journey, now it’s in 21st season being led by head coach Cory Yeoman.

This year’s team is hoping to continue the success Penn’s athletic department had in the spring and bring another state championship back to Mishawaka (The Kingsmen won titles in baseball and softball, becoming just the second school in state history to win a state title in those two sports in the same year.)

To do that, the Kingsmen have stacked their 2023 schedule. Penn will open the season on the road against defending Class 5A state champion Valparaiso. The following week, they will host crosstown rival Mishawaka in a highly-anticipated matchup that hasn’t taken place on the gridiron since 2019, as that was the Cavemen’s final season in the Northern Indiana Conference.

Penn will then travel down to Indianapolis to face perennial state powerhouse Cathedral before wrapping up nonconference play with a home game against Hammond Morton. From there, the Kingsmen will jump into a much-improved NIC schedule.

The team talked about the upcoming schedule, and what it’ll do to prepare them for a Class 6A state championship run.

“When you start out with Valparaiso, Mishawaka, and Cathedral, that’s only going to set you up for success,” said senior Jake Balis. “We got into a 6A state playoff pool, and that just gives us ultimate motivation for the rest of the season.”

“It just hypes us up even more, like we’re here for it,” added fellow senior Vincent Horner. “We’d rather have strength in schedule than not a very strong schedule, you know?”

Penn’s season opener against Valparaiso is set for next Friday, Aug. 18. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. EDT. For a full look at Penn’s schedule this season, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.