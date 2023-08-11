Advertise With Us

St. Joseph County Library holds student photography exhibit

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People were invited to view the works of local students at a photography exhibit on Thursday.

The “Through Their Lens” Youth Photo Exhibit features the works of middle and high school students from the Monroe Park Neighborhood.

Students were asked to photograph what they appreciate about their neighborhood. They then selected images for photo collages.

The purpose of the project was to highlight the assets of their neighborhood.

“Today is the opening reception of a photo exhibit, photos that were produced by young adults and middle and high school students in South Bend,” Gail McGuire, a doctor at IUSB. “That represents their experience on different issues. For the young adults, it is about gun violence, and for the middle and high school students who live in Monroe Park, it is about sharing their perspectives on what they think are the assets of their neighborhood.”

The exhibit runs through August 31.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Troupe
Police: 19-year-old charged after 2-year-old finds gun, shoots 1-year-old cousin
2023 Michigan primary election results
1 killed, 1 critically injured after SUV crash in Cass County on Aug. 8, 2023.
1 dead, 1 critically injured after SUV crash in Cass County
Three $10,000 Mega Millions winning tickets sold in Michiana
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Scatter storms Friday; Lower 80s through the weekend

Latest News

Penn's stacked schedule preps team for late season success
Biagi transitioning to Special Teams Unit
WNDU's Paige Linback poses with Cass County Board of Commissioners Chair Jeremiah Jones while...
WNDU designer Paige Linback recognized for Cass County honor coin design
Over 1,700 buildings have also been destroyed, and thousands of residents and tourists have...
Rescue efforts continue on Maui as death toll rises to 53 following wildfires