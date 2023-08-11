St. Joseph County Library holds student photography exhibit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People were invited to view the works of local students at a photography exhibit on Thursday.

The “Through Their Lens” Youth Photo Exhibit features the works of middle and high school students from the Monroe Park Neighborhood.

Students were asked to photograph what they appreciate about their neighborhood. They then selected images for photo collages.

The purpose of the project was to highlight the assets of their neighborhood.

“Today is the opening reception of a photo exhibit, photos that were produced by young adults and middle and high school students in South Bend,” Gail McGuire, a doctor at IUSB. “That represents their experience on different issues. For the young adults, it is about gun violence, and for the middle and high school students who live in Monroe Park, it is about sharing their perspectives on what they think are the assets of their neighborhood.”

The exhibit runs through August 31.

