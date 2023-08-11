St. Joseph County judge suspended for improper use of client’s money

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A St. Joseph County Probate Court judge has been suspended after it was discovered he improperly used a client’s money to fund court projects.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the Indiana Supreme Court suspended Judge Jason Cichowicz for 45 days without pay after finding that he funneled money from a client’s trust fund to pay for court projects.

The court found that Cichowicz’s actions violated four provisions in the Code of Judicial Conduct.

While he was a judge, Cichowicz used money that a client had granted him control over to renovate court facilities and to buy new vehicles, enriching companies owned by Cichowicz’s father in the process, The Tribune reports.

This arrangement continued through Cichowicz’s first four years as a judge. The disciplinary commission noted that Cichowicz should have ceased representing Cartwright upon being elected judge in 2018 to a six-year term. But he did not do so even after being notified of the charges against him in February. He eventually resigned on July 31.

Cichowicz was suspended from Sept. 5 to Oct. 2 and fined $3,824.

