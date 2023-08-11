South Bend Police Department host back-to-school cookout

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The community turned out for a cookout held by the South Bend Police Department on Friday!

The event, held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Southeast Park, invited families to enjoy free food, drinks, games, and giveaways. Several community partners showed up to help celebrate the start of the new school year.

“Even though it’s back-to-school, it’s for everybody,” said Kyle Dombrowski, a department lieutenant. “The South Bend PD were very proactive with our community - we know whether you work live or play in South Bend, everyone deserves to be safe and work together, and this is one of those things of doing this.”

This was a follow-up to the “School’s Out Cookout,” which happened back in June at Kennedy Park.

