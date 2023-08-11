Advertise With Us

Scientists concerned climate change may help spread of West Nile virus

Warmer temperatures and more rain make it easier for mosquitoes, the vectors responsible for...
Warmer temperatures and more rain make it easier for mosquitoes, the vectors responsible for transmitting the disease to humans, to reproduce.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some scientists said they are worried climate change might make West Nile virus more prevalent.

That is because warmer temperatures and more rain make it easier for mosquitoes, the vectors responsible for transmitting the disease to humans, to reproduce.

Those same conditions also make it easier for the virus to replicate.

Not only could climate change make cases more common in areas where West Nile has been reported, but it may also help the virus spread to areas that haven’t seen it yet.

Germany reported its first case in 2021.

West Nile can bring unpleasant symptoms like headaches, joint pains, rashes, vomiting and diarrhea.

Most people recover fully with no issues, but about one in 150 patients develop brain and nervous system infections that can be fatal.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Troupe
Police: 19-year-old charged after 2-year-old finds gun, shoots 1-year-old cousin
Plymouth man dies after crashing into brick mailbox
25 Coachmen motorhomes from Middlebury head to ‘Yellowstone’ charity event on Aug. 9, 2023.
25 Coachmen motorhomes from Middlebury head to ‘Yellowstone’ charity event
The new Home Outlet store will be located at 416 W. McKinley Avenue, which was home to Kmart...
Barton’s Home Outlet store to open this fall in Mishawaka
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Scattered storms Friday PM through Saturday AM

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, July...
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he’s been thinking seriously about becoming an independent
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
FILE - A smokestack is shown in this file photo. The announcement shows the big bets the Biden...
Energy Department announces largest investment in ‘carbon removal’
Walgreens is the latest chain to blast classic music to deter people from loitering outside...
Drug store chain is blasting classical music outside some stores to discourage loitering