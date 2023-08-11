Rescue efforts continue on Maui as death toll rises to 53 following wildfires

LAHAINA, Hawaii. (WNDU) - Now to an update from the Hawaiian Island of Maui, where wildfires have devastated the town of Lahaina.

With a good section of Maui under a severe drought, winds from passing Hurricane Dora created deadly conditions for the popular tourist destination.

According to NBC News, at least 53 people have been confirmed dead due to the fires, which is expected to rise over the coming weeks.

Over 1,700 buildings have also been destroyed, and thousands of residents and tourists have been displaced by the inferno.

President Biden declared the event a major disaster in the wake of the catastrophe, freeing up federal funds to aid recovery efforts.

Rescue and recovery efforts are still the main concern for Hawaii Emergency Management, but officials say that the blazes in Lahaina are 80% contained.

Locals tell NBC how they assisted nearby residents and tourists to escape the danger.

“I just knew that I choked smoke,” said Kekoa Lansford, a Lahaina Resident. “I couldn’t tell where I was sometimes. Sometimes I could. It’s a short road, front street. If you guys walk down the street, you see it’s completely burnt, and if I saw somebody, I helped them. I felt like these guys wasn’t going to get help because I seen so much people walking. and this is what we do in Lahaina, we don’t leave people behind, you know. That’s just how we roll.”

Officials expect this to become the state’s deadliest natural disaster since 1960, when a tsunami killed 61 people on the Big Island.

WNDU’s Monica Murphy was on Maui when the wildfires began, saying her family had to evacuate to safer areas because of the approaching wildfires.

Locals are also concerned about the 150-year-old Banyan Tree in the heart of town, which has been home to gatherings and festivals for the duration of its existence. While the tree suffered severe burn damage, locals say they will see it as a symbol of hope if the tree survives.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.