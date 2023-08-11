Quadball tournament underway this weekend in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - You’ve probably read all about it, but have you ever seen a real live game of Quidditch being played?

On Friday, at Newton Park, the lines on a soccer field were redrawn to accommodate Harry Potter’s favorite sport...

In this case, Quidditch has been renamed Quadball by the major league group that will crown a north division champion from the six teams set to battle it out this Saturday and Sunday.

“So it’s Quadball; it’s a Harry Potter made-known sport,” explained Sharisse Koble, with Newton Park. “In the movie, they’re riding around on broomsticks while here they are doing the same, but they’re not flying - they’re on the ground, running around chasing everyone. They have various sizes of balls, different hoops that they’re trying to get things in.”

The matches are open to the public, although there is a fee.

The action runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

