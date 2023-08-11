Police searching for missing Niles Township man

James Alber
James Alber(Berrien County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing Niles Township man.

James Alber, 42, was reported missing from an adult foster care home in the area on Monday, Aug. 7. He was last seen at Memorial Hospital in South Bend on Wednesday, Aug. 9, just before 4:20 a.m.

Alber is approximately 5′11″ and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt, and some form of a sweater.

Police say Alber suffers from a disability and is reported to possibly be unstable and in need of medical attention.

If you know of Alber’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at 269-983-7111 or your local law enforcement agency.

