Pedestrian injured in Cass County hit-and-run crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Cass County are searching for a black SUV that allegedly struck a Niles man who was walking alongside a road early Friday morning and drove off.

Deputies were called around 2:50 a.m. to the intersection of M-60 and Yankee Street in Howard Township. They say a 31-year-old Niles man was walking on the shoulder of M-60 when he was struck by the SUV. The vehicle then left the scene in an unknown direction before deputies arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

If you have any information that could help police regarding this investigation, you’re asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328.

